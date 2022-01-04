ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RNUGF remained flat at $$1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. ReNeuron Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

