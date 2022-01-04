Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Resources Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Resources Connection by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

