Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 5,578 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000.

DWAS stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78.

