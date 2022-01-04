Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $447,000 Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.13% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

