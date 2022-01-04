Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,842. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

