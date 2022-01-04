Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 395 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

