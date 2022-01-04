Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 594 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AON by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.44 and its 200 day moving average is $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

