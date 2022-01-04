Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

