Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 303.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

