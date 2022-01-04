Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,437 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Federated Hermes worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

