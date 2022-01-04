Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,056 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after acquiring an additional 350,773 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 641,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 91,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

