Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 335 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Cabot worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Cabot stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

