Reviewing Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) & Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mynaric and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mynaric presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.03%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Intelsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and Intelsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 370.24 -$22.58 million N/A N/A Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00

Mynaric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Summary

Mynaric beats Intelsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

