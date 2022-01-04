River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 235,160 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

