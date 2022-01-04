River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,686 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 82.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.