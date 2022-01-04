River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $14.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 363,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 58,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

