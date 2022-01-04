River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $6.08 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,510 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

KHC stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

