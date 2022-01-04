River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $5.35 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AGCO by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.