River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 61,732 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,732 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Capri worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 5,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 409,081 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

Shares of CPRI opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

