RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,306 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

