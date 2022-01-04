Rocket Vault Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

