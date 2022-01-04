Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 9.8%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price dropped 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 23,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 725,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

