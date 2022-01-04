Rossmore Private Capital Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,159. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

