Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 161,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 282,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.