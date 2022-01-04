Rossmore Private Capital Takes $2.64 Million Position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYXH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

