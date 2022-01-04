Rossmore Private Capital Takes $2.64 Million Position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.
Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
