Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

