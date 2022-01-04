Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises comprises approximately 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,816. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.