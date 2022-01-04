Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. 212,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,705,655. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

