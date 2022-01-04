Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,911. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

