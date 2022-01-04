Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

