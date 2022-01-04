Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.