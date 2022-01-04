Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $110.43 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $110,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

