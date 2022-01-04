Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $104,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $465.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

