Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 211,549 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 211,549 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $127,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

CVS stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.