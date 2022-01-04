Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.42).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.29) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($13,339.17). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark purchased 37,245 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($93,852.78). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,537.

Shares of SBRE traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 187 ($2.52). 481,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,605. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £467.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.43.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

