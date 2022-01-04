Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.42).
SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.29) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($13,339.17). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark purchased 37,245 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($93,852.78). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,537.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
