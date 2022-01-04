SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $3.14

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.59 million and $494,081.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00006732 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.46 or 0.08161274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.50 or 0.99984823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007485 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,339,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,437 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

