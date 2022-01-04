SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $3.14

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $494,081.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00006732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.46 or 0.08161274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.50 or 0.99984823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007485 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,339,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,437 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

