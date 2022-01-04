Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

