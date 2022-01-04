Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $13.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $282.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

