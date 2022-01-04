Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 158,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $253.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average is $245.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

