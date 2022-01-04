Sanara MedTech (SMTI) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sanara MedTech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -169.30% -22.37% -10.51%

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -48.11 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.15

Sanara MedTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 333 1314 2264 85 2.53

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

