Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.63.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $271.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

