Sandy Spring Bank Buys 842 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

