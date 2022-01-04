Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

