Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

