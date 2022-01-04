Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,135 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

