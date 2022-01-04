Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,710 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $130.16 and a 12 month high of $169.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65.

