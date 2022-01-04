Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,533 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

