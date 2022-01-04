Sandy Spring Bank Sells 989 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,721. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

