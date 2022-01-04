Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.33

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 9122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Schneider National by 779.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 48.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Schneider National by 42.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Schneider National by 128.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

